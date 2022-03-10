Surge of Saharan Dust To Arrive Across T&T Next Week

A moderate to high concentration surge of Saharan Dust is forecast to affect Trinidad and Tobago by early next week. Mild levels of dust are already across T&T and will fluctuate through the weekend.

As of 7:00 PM, air quality levels have been mostly at good levels across Trinidad and Tobago. The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) air quality monitoring station at Singal Hill is recording AQI values at moderate levels, while at Point Lisas and San Fernando, air quality is at good levels. At Beetham, Port of Spain, sensors are not reporting PM2.5 and PM10 data at this time. These measurements are based on PM 2.5 (particulates the size of 2.5 micrometers and smaller, usually associated with increases in Saharan Dust, vehicle exhaust, and smoke) and PM 10 particulates.

The Saharan Dust Forecast

12Z March 10th, 2022, NASA GEOS-5 Dust Extinction Model Monitoring Tropical Atlantic Sulphates Aerosol Optical Total showing Saharan Dust

On Friday, through the weekend, and through early Monday, Saharan Dust levels are forecast to fluctuate with mild concentrations. By late Monday into Tuesday, a surge of Saharan Dust is forecast to arrive across the Lesser Antilles. Peak concentrations are forecast on Tuesday into Wednesday across Trinidad and Tobago.

Saharan Dust levels are forecast to gradually decrease through next week, with mild concentrations by the end of the week.

The air quality will fluctuate between good and moderate levels through the next few days. Changes in visibility will primarily occur during the early morning hours, as low as 5 kilometers outside of shower activity.

What does this mean for you?

Over the next ten days, air quality is forecast to fluctuate between good to moderate levels. High traffic periods, particularly between 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM, and again during 3:00 PM through 6:30 PM, air quality may be further reduced in localized areas.

For sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly, and persons who suffer from respiratory ailments and allergies, you may need to avoid prolonged exertion outdoors during these high traffic periods.

During this time of year, the surges of dust are due to the Harmattan, a season in the West African subcontinent that occurs between the end of November and the middle of March. During this season, a predominant northeasterly trade wind (dubbed the Harmattan Winds) blows from the Sahara Desert over Western Africa into the Gulf of Guinea.

The Harmattan Winds over Central & Western Africa (Source)

During this period, a ridge of high pressure stays over the central Sahara Desert, and the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) remains over the Gulf of Guinea. The Harmattan wind accelerates when it blows across the mountain massifs of Northwest Africa. If its speed is high enough and blows over dust source regions, it lifts the dust and disperses it. Dust that makes it into the upper levels of the atmosphere can then get transported across the Atlantic Ocean and affect the Eastern Caribbean. These Saharan Dust outbreaks tend to be milder in the Eastern Caribbean than the dust outbreaks associated with West African thunderstorms driving dust into the upper atmosphere from April through November.